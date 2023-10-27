Metropolitan Gravity Cup 2023 showcases thrilling sportsmanship

Over the weekend, local schools came together for an exhilarating display of athleticism and sportsmanship at the Metropolitan Gravity Cup 2023.

The event, featuring Hockey, Netball, Rugby 7’s, and Soccer 6-A-Side, brought together 39 schools, totaling 136 teams, representing a mix of 9 private and 30 government institutions.

Momentum Metropolitan Group revealed the standout performances in each discipline. St. Paul’s dominated in Hockey for girls across all age groups, while Private School Swakopmund and Windhoek High School shone for the boys. In the U19 Netball category, Ella Du Plessis High School stood out, with Tsara-Aibes, Pro-Ed Academy, and Centaurus securing victories in other age categories.

The Rugby 7’s division saw Pro-Ed Academy, Roots Gymnasium, and Windhoek High School emerge as champions in various divisions, with M.K. Gertze displaying their prowess in the U19 bracket. Meanwhile, in Soccer 6-A-Side, Suiderhoff Primary claimed the U13 title, Five Rand Camp secured victory in the U15 category, and Etosha Secondary and Otjioko Secondary School clinched top spots for U17 and U19 respectively.

A special highlight of the event was the recognition of Caeden Moller from Windhoek High School’s U19 7’s Rugby Team, who was awarded a full-year bursary to South Africa All-Star Rugby Academy. Originally slated for the Dubai 7’s, this enhanced bursary now grants him opportunities for multiple international 7’s rugby tours within the Academy.

Denille Roostee, the Group Marketing Executive, emphasized how this event perfectly mirrors Metropolitan’s philosophy of ‘Together We Can’. She extended heartfelt thanks to all participants, including players, school management, and parents, for their contribution towards inclusive sports development and the elevation of school sports in Namibia.

Valentines Kamenye, Principal of Shamangorwa Combined School, expressed gratitude for the unique and invaluable opportunity that the tournament provided for their students. He emphasized that without Metropolitan’s commitment, such an experience might have remained out of their reach. Kamenye concluded by stating that the event has deeply inspired and fortified the students for future challenges. He extended heartfelt thanks to Metropolitan for prioritizing and including schools that had previously been overlooked for prestigious events.

The Metropolitan Gravity Cup 2023 was not only a showcase of talent and sportsmanship but also a testament to the power of inclusive sports development in Namibia. The event will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the students who participated, thanks to the commitment and support of Metropolitan.