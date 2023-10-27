UNAM’s Confucius Institute celebrates 10 years of cultural and language exchange

The Confucius Institute at the University of Namibia (UNAM) celebrated its 10th anniversary this week, commemorating a decade of successful operations since its inception in 2013.

UNAM’s Vice Chancellor, Kenneth Matengu, lauded the institute as a shining example of cultural exchange, language acquisition, and mutual understanding between China and Namibia over the past ten years.

“The CI has played a pivotal role in introducing Namibian audiences to the rich tapestry of Chinese language, culture, and traditions. With 15 teaching sites spread across various towns in Namibia, the CI has educated 7118 learners in the Chinese language over the past decade,” he stated.

Matengu also highlighted that in the last two years alone, the CI has organized 58 cultural activities, including Chinese Medical lectures, which engaged over 6800 participants.

He pledged to continue building bridges of understanding and nurturing enduring relationships between Namibia and China for generations to come.

Lin Shanyuan, Vice Chairman of China University of Geosciences (Beijing), noted that after a decade, the CI at UNAM has evolved into an exemplary model of educational cooperation between China and Namibia. It has provided a strong platform for young students from both countries to connect and foster friendships.

“The CI serves not only as a hub for cultural exchanges but also as a platform for enhancing inter-university collaborations,” Li emphasized. He expressed his hope to witness an increasing number of CI students visiting Chinese universities, broadening their exposure to various academic disciplines.

Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhao Weiping, acknowledged that the CI has ushered in a new era of strengthened friendships. He concluded by expressing confidence that, with the unwavering support of all stakeholders, even greater accomplishments will be achieved in promoting Chinese language and cultural learning in Namibia.