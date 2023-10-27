One Economy Foundation pledges surpass anticipated N$4 million mark

The One Economy Foundation (ONE) recently held its 8th Annual Fundraising Gala Dinner at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort in Windhoek.

This year’s theme, “Partnering on our Next,” marked the launch of the #BeFree Youth Campus, a versatile facility aimed at collaborating and serving the youth of Namibia.

The event held last week was graced by the presence of the guest of honour, H.E. President Hage Geingob, along with high-level dignitaries, partners, funders, and guests supporting ONE’s mission to bridge the economic divide.

Geingob contributes a portion of his monthly remuneration to education and social upliftment through the Hage Geingob Endowment Fund, administered by ONE.

The programme included addresses by Monica Geingos (FLON), speakers from the One Economy Foundation management team, a youth-led fireside chat, and various performing artists.

FLON emphasized that the launch of the #BeFree Youth Campus on 1 September 2023, marked a new chapter for the Foundation, designed to address multiple issues faced by young people.

During the event, MC Cliff Shikuambi announced an impressive total of pledges, totaling an astounding N$4,200,000, surpassing the set target of 4 million dollars.

These contributions will play a significant role in advancing the Foundation’s mission and positively impacting the lives of Namibian youth.

The unity and dedication of the ONE family towards shaping a better future for Namibia’s youth were evident as the evening concluded.

In his closing remarks, Festus Mukungu, Director at ONE, expressed gratitude for the generosity and support that contributed to the success of the 8th Annual Fundraising Gala Dinner.

He also extended thanks and appreciation to the President for his enduring contribution to the One Economy Foundation.

Mukungu expressed confidence that the #BeFree Youth Campus holds the potential to impact the lives of young people for generations to come, emphasizing the Foundation’s enduring commitment.