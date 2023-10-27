MTC Knockout Project shift focus to Brave Warriors AFCON journey

MTC Namibia’s annual initiative, the MTC Knockout Project this year will be focusing its efforts on supporting the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors as they prepare for AFCON 2024.

In previous editions, the project raised funds for various causes, including raising awareness about gender-based violence and providing affordable housing for the homeless.

At the media event on Monday it was announced that this year, the goal is to gather financial support from corporate sponsors to bolster the Brave Warriors in their journey to the continental tournament in Ivory Coast.

MTC has already pledged N$2 million towards the national team and is encouraging other companies to contribute a minimum of N$100,000.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital, Corporate Affairs, and Marketing Officer, Tim Ekandjo, at the launch, said, “We recognize the triumphant display of perseverance from our National Team. Despite various challenges faced, the boys, coach, and entire management have bravely forged forward and like true warriors, qualified for the upcoming 2024 African top-tier football tournament, AFCON. We are proud, and therefore dedicate this year’s edition of the MTC Knockout Project to celebrating their perseverance and aiding their journey to AFCON.”

Ekandjo said the aim is to raise at least N$5 million through the project. While NHE, NASRIA, and the Dr. Hage Geingob Cup have already shown their support, more Namibian companies are encouraged to contribute. The public can also participate by sending an SMS with the text ‘Brave Warriors’ to 88488, for N$3 per SMS.

In addition to MTC’s pledge, the NHE has committed N$100,000, emphasizing the importance of preparing the team for competition. The Namibia Special Risks Insurance Association (NASRIA) has also expressed its intention to support the cause, although the specific amount has not been disclosed.

Furthermore, the organisers of the DR Hage Geingob Cup have pledged that all gate proceeds from the event on 18 November, will go towards the MTC Knockout Project in support of the Brave Warriors.

The SMS line will remain open until 6 December, with the total proceeds to be announced on 8 December.