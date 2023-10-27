National Science Week to kicks off with an intriguing documentary screening.

The Namibia Scientific Society, in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain and the National Commission on Research, Science, and Technology (NCRST) has called on the public to join them on 8 November at 19:00 for the screening of ‘The Future of Our Oceans’. This 52-minute film is a featured event of the National Science Week 2023.

Following the documentary, Dr. Jan-Lukas Menzel, a prominent figure in Spanish Oceanography, will delve into the scientific data gathered during an oceanographic expedition along Namibia’s economic exclusive zone. He will emphasize the critical tipping points of the oceans in light of the current global climate situation.

The United Nations has designated the period from 2021 to 2030 as the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. This initiative aims to bolster efforts to reverse the decline in ocean health and promote conditions for sustainable ocean development.

The Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO-CSIC) is actively involved in this endeavor and has produced the documentary ‘The Future of the Ocean’ (2022) as a testament to their research. The film underscores the pivotal role of oceanography in comprehending the functioning of the ocean and its impact on the global climate.

Dr. Menzel boasts an impressive academic background, holding a Marine Science Degree from the University of Vigo in Spain. He also earned a triple joint Master’s Degree in Marine Environment and Resources from the University of Southampton (UK), the University of Bordeaux (France), and the University of the Basque Country (Spain). Additionally, he holds a PhD in Natural Sciences from the University of Kiel in Germany. He has played a pivotal role as a council member of the Cluster of Excellence in Marine Science, ‘The Future Ocean’ in Kiel, Germany, and has been an active member of the Association of Early Career Polar Scientists (APECS).

In 2018, Dr. Menzel co-founded the Spanish Association of Researchers in South Africa, which now encompasses all southern African countries. He has been involved in numerous large-scale scientific expeditions spanning from the Arctic polar circle to the Antarctic polar circle, including an expedition that originated and concluded in Walvis Bay. Currently, he leads an environmental consultancy firm, specializing in assessing environmental risks associated with marine and terrestrial projects and plans.