City of Windhoek embarks on communication survey for residents

The City of Windhoek will conduct a communication survey from 6 to 30 November to ensure that their communication strategies effectively meet the needs and expectations of both residents and stakeholders.

The goal is to provide clear, timely, and pertinent information.

The survey will involve gathering input and data from various groups, including City employees, the media, and the general public. It will encompass all communication channels such as the City’s website, social media platforms, newsletters, and emails.

Participation in the survey is voluntary but highly valued. The honest and constructive opinions of participants will play a crucial role in shaping the City’s future communication strategy and action plan.

“We will collect your feedback using online surveys, face-to-face, and telephonic interviews, your participation is voluntary but highly appreciated and your honest and constructive opinions will help us shape our future communication strategy and action plan,” they added.

To facilitate data collection, field workers will be stationed at various City of Windhoek cash halls, customer care offices, and constituency offices throughout the Khomas region. It’s important to note that field workers will not be conducting residential visits.

The City requests residents not to allow anyone onto their premises claiming to be conducting a communication survey unless they can verify their identity through the City of Windhoek branded t-shirts and official identity cards.

The municipal authority encourages potential participants to take part in this vital process and help enhance communication between the City and its residents.