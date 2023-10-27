Know2Grow NextGen entrepreneurs showcase kicks off in Swakopmund

By Clifton Movirongo.

This year’s Know2Grow (K2G) NextGen Entrepreneurs Showcase officially kicked off on Thursday, 2 November, in Swakopmund at the MTC Dome and will run until 4 November.

The event offers micro, small and medium (MSM) enterprises a platform for market access and capacity building as a catalyst for growth and innovation.

Moreover, the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board created the Know2Grow NextGen Entrepreneurs Showcase to provide opportunities for young entrepreneurs to grow and learn while allowing them to unleash their full potential and transform their ideas into tangible enterprises.

Coca Cola Beverages Africa Namibia is the primary sponsoring partner, contributing N$550,000 to the growth of MSM enterprises particularly the youth.

“MSM enterprises have the potential to create employment and contribute to the economic growth of the country. The theme for this year’s K2G NextGen Entrepreneurs Showcase is “Sustaining communities, unlocking growth, and promoting inclusivity,” which underpins Coca Cola Beverages decision to partner with the investment board on this project. It also signifies the commitment of the government to support the growth of entrepreneurs and ensure that benefits are shared by all and contribute to the overall well-being of society,” said Enid Johr, Public Affairs, Communication, and Sustainability Manager at CCBA in Namibia.

She added that the objectives and vision of this event fitted perfectly with their vision since “it is established to support youth-owned scalable micro and small businesses.

“This investment is more than just financial assistance. It represents a partnership built on shared values and a belief in the potential of our local talent. This programme intends to foster innovation, creating opportunities and empowering the young minds that will shape our future,” said Johr.

Johr further highlighted that it is a programme striving to provide tangible assistance and support to MSM enterprises, and it will improve the support and assistance they need to scale up and create further employment opportunities.