Cricket Namibia shines bright at the Annual Sports Awards

At the recently held Namibia Sports Awards, Cricket Namibia managed to bag two awards, namely the Federation of the Year Award and Development Programme of the Year Award.

The awards ceremony which unfolded at the MTC Dome Namibia in Swakopmund on 28 October provided a platform to honour the outstanding achievements and excellence in local sports, with Cricket Namibia taking centre stage in the celebration.

“For the second consecutive year, we proudly clinched the esteemed Federation of the Year Award, a testament to our ceaseless pursuit of sporting excellence. We take pride in our business-minded approach, which has elevated the standard of cricket in Namibia, making the sport more accessible and appealing to a broader audience. This approach not only sets a high bar for our fellow sports organizations but also exemplifies our dedication to the growth of cricket in the nation,” a statement from the cricket governing body said.

According to Cricket Namibia, its governance, player performance, and operational efficiency have distinguished them from other sports bodies in Namibia.

“The commitment and professionalism demonstrated by the Cricket Namibia team are unparalleled, and we continue to work tirelessly to bolster our governance, forge stronger relationships with stakeholders, and foster the game’s expansion nationwide,” the statement added.

In a remarkable feat of development, Cricket Namibia’s Ashburton Kwata Mini-Cricket Program has once again been honored as the Development Program of the Year for the second consecutive year. Initially tailored for implementation in public schools, this initiative has demonstrated astounding growth.

“It’s truly heartening to witness children actively participating in cricket within their neighborhoods and communal spaces,” remarked a spokesperson from Cricket Namibia. “Notably, a significant number of the schools targeted by this program are situated in less privileged communities, underscoring our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility,” the statement added.

With over 120,000 children currently engaged in the Kwata cricket programme, its impact is felt far and wide. The programme’s reach extends to 29 towns across 14 regions of the country, utilizing cricket as a catalyst to foster community engagement and upliftment. This initiative has emerged as a powerful tool for driving awareness and increasing participation in cricket throughout Namibia.

Cricket Namibia’s recent accolades at the Namibia Annual Sports Awards serve as a dual validation. They not only underscore the organization’s competitive prowess but also acknowledge their unwavering dedication to upholding the principles of sportsmanship and excellence across all facets of operation.

“We are resolute in our commitment to being a globally competitive, professional, value-driven, and inclusive Namibian sport of choice,” affirmed the spokesperson, emphasizing Cricket Namibia’s steadfast mission. (Cricket Namibia)