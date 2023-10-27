Select Page

Forum on China-Africa economic and trade relations to be held in E. China’s Jinhua

Posted by | Nov 3, 2023 |

Forum on China-Africa economic and trade relations to be held in E. China’s Jinhua

The 2023 China (Zhejiang) Forum on China-Africa Economic and Trade Relations and China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month will be held on 8 November in Jinhua City, east China’s Zhejiang Province, the information office of the provincial government told a press conference on this week.

This year’s event, which is in the fifth session, will be co-hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province. It will be attended by more than 20 African government officials as well as embassy and consulate officials in China.

The event consists of 25 activities featuring hot areas of China-Africa cooperation, such as intergovernmental collaboration, trade promotion, capacity cooperation, cross-border e-commerce development, financial services, vocational and technical talent cultivation, film and television cultural development.

Of the total, 11 activities have been held, with the intended transaction value of economic and trade cooperation reaching US$216 million.

Deals on a batch of projects covering multiple fields such as engineering, investment, and trade are also expected to be signed during the event.

Jinhua is the spearhead of Zhejiang, a foreign trade powerhouse in China, to promote cooperation and exchange with Africa.

The value of the city’s trade with Africa reached 98.7 billion yuan in 2022, showing a year-on-year increase of 7.2%.

In the past five years, more than 5,000 African merchants have registered enterprises in Jinhua, and about 30,000 Jinhua businessmen have been doing business in Africa for years. https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336906.html

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Manufacturing Indaba set for Johannesburg in June

Manufacturing Indaba set for Johannesburg in June

11 March 2020

Walvis Bay Corridor Group engages in business-to-business sessions with transport and logistics sector in Europe

Walvis Bay Corridor Group engages in business-to-business sessions with transport and logistics sector in Europe

15 December 2017

UNCTAD Secretary General on the enormous potential of intra-African trade

UNCTAD Secretary General on the enormous potential of intra-African trade

17 September 2018

Tackling illicit financial flows to secure Africa’s future, curb conflict

Tackling illicit financial flows to secure Africa’s future, curb conflict

23 February 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<