Bank Windhoek’s sponsorship brings ‘The Nutcracker’ to life

The National Ballet School (NBS) graced the stage of the National Theatre of Namibia from 25 to 28 October, delivering a spectacular rendition of Tchaikovsky’s timeless masterpiece, The Nutcracker.

This extraordinary performance generously sponsored by Bank Windhoek, enjoyed an incredible five-night streak of sold-out shows.

Jacquiline Pack, Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, expressed the bank’s deep appreciation for the arts, viewing it as a universal expression of the human spirit.

“The enchantment of this experience transcends language and culture, uniting people from all corners of the globe. Through the Arts, we find a common language that speaks to the soul,” she remarked.

The Nutcracker, a captivating fusion of dance and music, is a cherished two-act classical ballet composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1892. Set against the backdrop of a child’s Christmas Eve dreams beneath a towering Christmas tree, the ballet is an adaptation of E. T. A. Hoffmann’s 1816 short story, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” It narrates the enchanting tale of a young girl who forges a magical connection with a Nutcracker that springs to life on Christmas Eve, embarking on an epic battle against the malevolent Mouse King.

Zelrine Verdoes, the proprietor of the National Ballet School, expressed her elation at the resounding success of this year’s event. She highlighted the show’s exceptional decor, costumes, and thematic elements, paired with Tchaikovsky’s mesmerizing compositions, as distinguishing features that set it apart from their previous productions.

Verdoes extended her heartfelt gratitude to Bank Windhoek for their unwavering support and emphasized the profound impact the performance had on their students, some as young as five years old.

“We granted every one of our students, each with their unique physical abilities and talents, the opportunity to savor the magic of the National Theatre of Namibia,” she shared.