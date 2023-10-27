Clear link between innovation and economic growth: – Erongo Business and Tourism Expo

By Adolf Kaure.

The Erongo Governor, Neville André says that innovation is the driving force behind sustainable economic growth when he spoke at the Erongo Business and Tourism Expo, recently held in Walvis Bay under the theme: “Innovate, Integrate, Industrialize.”

Various stalls from corporates and MSM (micro, small and medium) enterprises selling a variety of products and services ranging from food and clothes to arts and crafts were on display at the expo.

“Innovation enables us to adapt to changing market dynamics, improve productivity, and create new opportunities. Therefore, embracing innovation requires fostering a culture of creativity, entrepreneurship, and continuous learning.”

“Innovation can take many forms. It can be disruptive, challenging existing norms and revolutionizing industries. It can also be incremental, making small improvements that lead to significant advancements over time,” said André.

The Regional Governor further said that innovation requires creativity, vision, and a willingness to take risks, regardless of the approach. “To foster innovation, we must create an environment that encourages experimentation and rewards bold ideas.”

“This means investing in research and development, supporting start-ups and entrepreneurs, and promoting collaboration between academia, industry, and government. By nurturing a culture of innovation, we can unlock the full potential of human ingenuity and drive progress in all areas of society,” he said.

According to André, investing in digital infrastructure is crucial for fostering innovation in today’s digital age.

“Simply providing reliable internet connectivity can enable businesses to leverage technology for improved efficiency and competitiveness.”

“There is a strong need for the establishment of innovation hubs and incubators to nurture entrepreneurial talent and provide them with the necessary resources and mentorship.”

He urged the private sector to form partnerships with the government to help drive economic growth.

“It can leverage their expertise, resources, and networks to create mutually beneficial opportunities for growth and prosperity.”

The Erongo Business and Tourism Expo serves as a platform for local businesses to showcase their products and services to larger audiences, attracting potential investors, and facilitating partnerships that can lead to foreign direct investment and increased exports.

Erongo Regional Governor Neville André (fourth from left) along with the Mayor of Walvis Bay, His Worship Trevino Forbes (fourth from right) and other dignitaries at the recent launch of the Erongo Business and Tourism Expo in Walvis Bay. (Photograph Contributed)