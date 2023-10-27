2023 shortlist celebrating local literary excellence unveiled

Local literary prowess takes centre stage once again as the Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards revealed its much-anticipated shortlist for the second edition.

The awards, presented in collaboration with Doek! Literary Magazine, spotlights outstanding works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and visual art from local talents that have captured the imagination of readers not only within the country but across Africa and beyond.

The following writers, poets and visual artists are shortlisted for the 2023 Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards:

Fiction: Roxane Bayer, Karin Eloff and Filemon Iiyambo.

Nonfiction: Frowin Becker and Nina Van Zyl.

Poetry: Kina Indongo, Veripuamu Nandee Kangumine and Keith Vries.

Visual Art: Nicola Brandt, Katherine Hunter and Jean-Claude Tjitamunisa.

Rémy Ngamije, the visionary behind the Doek Literary Awards in a statement expressed the significance of these accolades in fostering a diverse, inquisitive, and thriving literary landscape within Namibia.

“Through the valued partnership with Bank Windhoek, these awards represent a pivotal milestone, offering a vital platform to acknowledge and honor literary artists whose creations serve to illuminate Namibian storytelling for both local audiences and the global community.”

The selected works delve into a range of themes, both quintessentially Namibian and universally resonant. Furthermore, the shortlisted pieces confront weighty subjects such as the enduring impact of assault and trauma, and the remarkable resilience of the human spirit. They also explore the obscured narratives and territories of generational loss, as well as grapple with profound questions of land and belonging.

Full biographies and pictures of the shortlisted artists can be found at https://doeklitmag.com/2023-shortlist/ . More about the Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards, judges, and artists at https://doeklitmag.com/awards/