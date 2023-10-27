EIF and Fichtner GmbH launch feasibility study for green hydrogen production

The Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative, in collaboration with Fichtner GmbH & Co. KG, to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study on green hydrogen production and its derivatives within the Central Hydrogen Valley.

This pivotal region encompasses the Erongo, Khomas, and Otjozondjupa areas, which collectively house a substantial portion of Namibia’s workforce.

Furthermore, the region boasts a strategic advantage in terms of infrastructure, with well-established road, rail, and port facilities connecting these areas and beyond.

Notably, the Central Hydrogen Valley benefits from an abundance of solar resources, positioning it as an ideal hub for the production of Synfuels and related green hydrogen equipment manufacturing facilities.

A feasibility study of this nature represents a crucial initial assessment of all critical facets of the project, encompassing an evaluation of technologies, associated costs, and potential environmental and social impacts inherent to Green Hydrogen projects. It serves as a screening mechanism to identify the most promising ideas, while discarding less viable options, ultimately conserving valuable resources in both time and finances.

Last week representatives from the EIF of Namibia and Fichtner paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of the Erongo region.

The purpose of the visit was to provide the Governor with a comprehensive overview of the anticipated deliverables upon completion of this feasibility study, which is generously funded through the readiness Programme of the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Christina Mansfeld, a spokesperson from Fichtner, outlined the expected outcomes, which include conducting a desktop/high-level “Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, focusing on comprehensive mapping and a red flag report.

The study will identify suitable zones for solar PV and onshore wind potential, as well as assess the potential for hydrogen and its derivatives production, accompanied by estimated production costs for the identified zones. Additionally, the study aims to evaluate potential enablers for the economic and social integration of green hydrogen and its derivatives within the central hydrogen valley.

Neville André Itope, Erongo Governor, emphasized the importance of including an assessment of the cumulative environmental impacts, both negative and positive, resulting from multiple green hydrogen projects within one region.

Mansfeld added that a strategic plan will be devised based on factors such as available land, solar PV and onshore wind potential, hydrogen potential, and considerations regarding public versus private infrastructure options, economics, enablers, regional integration, and green industrialization.

The governor expressed gratitude towards the EIF of Namibia for their ongoing commitment to mobilizing resources and for recognizing the potential of the Erongo region through various projects. He eagerly anticipates the final report upon the study’s completion, highlighting the significance of safeguarding environmental and biodiversity concerns in areas earmarked for green hydrogen exploration.

The NAM-RS-004 project constitutes one of six readiness programmes being implemented by Namibia, in collaboration with various stakeholders and implementing partners.

The executing entity for RS-004 is the Office of the President’s Performance Delivery Unit, with support from the EIF.

The National Planning Commission (NPC) and the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) are key stakeholders involved in the project’s implementation.

The funds, totaling US$300,000 were secured from the GCF-readiness program, under the oversight of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, serving as the National Designated Authority to GCF. The EIF, accredited to the GCF, acts as the delivery partner for this project.