Vera Looser star of the night at 2023 Namibia Annual Sports Awards

By Adolf Kaure.

Namibian cyclist, Vera Looser was the star of the night when she walked away with the Sport Star of the Year award as well as the Sportwoman of the Year during the 2023 installment of the Namibia Annual Sports Awards which took place at Swakopmund’s MTC Dome last Saturday.

Mixed martial arts fighter Veja Hinda was crowned as the Sportsman of the Year.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Sports, Youth and National Service, Hon Agnes Tjongarero said that more must be done from the government and state-owned enterprises to serve athletes in rural areas.

“Let us concentrate on athletes from rural places since we have seen that Namibia has talent. Namibians hope that sport is indeed an economic and employment driver in our beloved country.”

“Sport employment and business can only make impact when broadcasters play their role in recompense sport content, rewarding the athletes for their hard work,” said Tjongarero.

The night saw awards in more than 20 categories, a signjificant increase from 14 categories in prior years.

“It’s a good sign that, as an industry, we’ve followed through on our promise to acknowledge and appreciate our achievers.”

The rest of the awards are as follows:

Sportswoman of the year with a disability – Lahja Ishitile (Para-Olympics);

Sportsman of the year with a disability – Ananias Shikongo (Para-Olympics);

Junior sportswoman with disability – Lahja Ipinge (Para-Olympics);

Junior sportsman with disability – Alvin Iita (Para-Olympics);

Professional athlete in the diaspora – Pete Shalulile (football);

Community inspiration – Delano Muller (kickboxing);

Peoples’ choice award – Fillemon Nghutenanye (boxing);

Team of the year – The junior women’s national inline hockey team;

Development programme of the year – Ashburton Kwata mini cricket programme;

Junior sportsman of the year – Kevin Lowe (cycling);

Junior sportswoman of the year – Christine Roettcher (inline hockey);

Lifetime achievements awards – Oscar Mengo, Thomas Mabuku, Julien Garises and Anita Tjombe;

The chairperson’s award – Magreth Mengo (indoor hockey);

Umpire/referee of the year – Lars Dobberstein (inline hockey);

Sports journalist of the year (broadcasting) – Michael Ditu (NBC TV);

Sports journalist of the year (print) – Andrew Poolman (Namibia Media Holdings);

Sports journalist of the year (digital) – Brian Munango (Namibia Media Holdings)

Vera Looser is greeted by her husband, fellow cyclist Konny Looser, at the finish line of the 2019 Nedbank Desert Dash in Swakopmund. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)