Beach pods that are like a calm oasis introduced by Gondwana Collection

Gondwana Collection Namibia this week announced that it has added a new special place to stay in Swakopmund, a pretty coastal town, dubbed, “The Pearls.”

These cozy beach pods give you amazing views of the ocean and stunning sunsets, fit for a quiet and romantic getaway.

According to Gondwana, situated just steps from the pristine beach, The Pearls promise a unique experience that combines quality, warmth, and the comforts of home.

This exclusive accommodation beckons to those seeking a beautiful and comforting haven for a

memorable stay. With all meals and drinks included, a fully stocked kitchen, and a bar, The Pearls truly have everything your heart desires.

A coastal gem with unparalleled views

The Pearls comprise two spacious beach pods, each offering a unique perspective of Swakopmund’s iconic landmarks. The 3-bedroom unit boasts panoramic vistas of the Jetty, while the 2-bedroom unit overlooks the historic pier, the ‘Mole’. The beauty of the location is rivaled only by the exceptional interior design that adorns these holiday hideaways.

A symphony of homely comfort and utmost quality

Inside The Pearls, guests will be enveloped in a harmonious blend of earthy tones and natural textures, creating an ambiance of comfort and pleasure. This cocoon of opulence promises indulgent pampering, even on cooler coastal days. This is not just a place to stay; it’s a promise of shared moments that will forever linger in your memory.

The perfect blend of functionality and luxury

The ground floor of The Pearls invites guests to explore a fully stocked kitchen area, ideal for culinary adventures, complemented by a central dining area and a private bar. Ascend to the first floor to discover a sanctuary of intimacy and serenity with soft, luxurious linens and the refreshing scent of the ocean breeze flowing through the terrace doors. A well-appointed lounge is the perfect place to while away lazy afternoons, with a collection of books to expand the horizons of your mind.

An exclusive rooftop experience

The top floor reveals a state-of-the-art entertainment area with a panoramic view that entices guests to unwind in the jacuzzi or create their perfect sundowner and dinner under the star-studded skies. It’s a place where dreams become reality, and memories are etched into your heart.

Part of a successful joint venture

The Pearls are part of a successful joint venture agreement with third-party investors under the Gondwana Hospitality Management Company, a testament to the trust and confidence in the Gondwana brand.