String Quartet of National Symphony Orchestra to perform in Otjiwarongo and Swakopmund

The renowned String Quartet of the Namibia National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO) is set to enrapture music enthusiasts in two special performances.

On 17 November at 18:00, they will take centre stage at the Crocodile Farm in Otjiwarongo, followed by a show at the Haus de Jugend in Swakopmund on 18 November, also at 18:00.

Having recently graced the celebrations for the Day of German Unity on 3 October, the quartet, under the guidance of accomplished violinist Jurgen Kriess, is poised to deliver two additional classical concerts, the German Embassy said in a statement.

Highlighting the unique composition of the NNSO, the Embassy explained that the ensemble encompasses both professional musicians and dedicated amateurs.

“The passion for making great music together is what keeps all of them giving their best and outgrowing themselves every time,” they emphasised.

Admission to both concerts is entirely free, offering an opportunity for all music lovers to experience the magic of Beethoven, Mozart, and Haydn, as interpreted by this gifted quartet. Prepare to be transported on a musical journey that promises to captivate the senses and leave an indelible mark on the hearts of all who attend.