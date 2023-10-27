Paratus celebrates 20 years networking the continent

As part of its strategic objective to double revenue in five years, the Paratus Group announced at the end of October that it will continue expanding into the central African and West Africa markets.

Not losing sight of the immense opportunities promised by the untapped regions of the continent, Paratus intends to establish a presence in several other African countries through distribution and service agreements with local partners.

A goal closer to home is the completion of the new Paratus telport in South Africa which is scheduled for commissioning later this year. At the same time, the telport in Luanda, Angola, is under construction nearing completion. This will be followed by the group’s fifth data centre, also in Luanda.

Since it first established a commercial presence in Angola in 2003, Paratus Group has been committed to develop a communications network across Africa. To date, the company has persistently grown its network, supported by operations in seven African countries. The African network links to Points of Presence in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Group Chief Executive, Schalk Erasmus said: “While we are justifiably proud of our achievements so far, we’re just getting started and the best is yet to come. Not only do we have the right foundations, the backbone, and the know-how, but also the right people and the full-on intent to make real our vision. With so many interventions in place already, our expansion and our aim is to transform Africa through exceptional infrastructure and service.”

“Our service is unequalled in Africa and our network is super-charged by speed, capacity, power and robust infrastructure all of which ensures our customers are 100% connected all the time. We believe that fast, safe and ubiquitous connectivity is the essential force that will make Africa great, and this is critically important if Africa is to thrive and compete equally on the world stage”.

The Paratus teleport in Luanda is fast nearing completion.