Select Page

Paratus celebrates 20 years networking the continent

Posted by | Oct 31, 2023 |

Paratus celebrates 20 years networking the continent

As part of its strategic objective to double revenue in five years, the Paratus Group announced at the end of October that it will continue expanding into the central African and West Africa markets.

Not losing sight of the immense opportunities promised by the untapped regions of the continent, Paratus intends to establish a presence in several other African countries through distribution and service agreements with local partners.

A goal closer to home is the completion of the new Paratus telport in South Africa which is scheduled for commissioning later this year. At the same time, the telport in Luanda, Angola, is under construction nearing completion. This will be followed by the group’s fifth data centre, also in Luanda.

Since it first established a commercial presence in Angola in 2003, Paratus Group has been committed to develop a communications network across Africa. To date, the company has persistently grown its network, supported by operations in seven African countries. The African network links to Points of Presence in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Group Chief Executive, Schalk Erasmus said: “While we are justifiably proud of our achievements so far, we’re just getting started and the best is yet to come. Not only do we have the right foundations, the backbone, and the know-how, but also the right people and the full-on intent to make real our vision. With so many interventions in place already, our expansion and our aim is to transform Africa through exceptional infrastructure and service.”

“Our service is unequalled in Africa and our network is super-charged by speed, capacity, power and robust infrastructure all of which ensures our customers are 100% connected all the time. We believe that fast, safe and ubiquitous connectivity is the essential force that will make Africa great, and this is critically important if Africa is to thrive and compete equally on the world stage”.

The Paratus teleport in Luanda is fast nearing completion.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Information Ministry and Impact tank Analysis ink 5-year agreement on digital programmes

Information Ministry and Impact tank Analysis ink 5-year agreement on digital programmes

4 April 2023

How secure is data in the cloud

How secure is data in the cloud

30 July 2018

AI-powered consultant set to improve customer service levels at Gondwana Collection facilities

AI-powered consultant set to improve customer service levels at Gondwana Collection facilities

29 May 2023

MTC, NUST and Huawei ink agreement to promote research and technological innovation

MTC, NUST and Huawei ink agreement to promote research and technological innovation

9 June 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<