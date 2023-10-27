Aeroplane airwaves coordinated by civil aviation, communications regulator agreement

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) and the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish coordination and collaboration on Aeronautical Radio Frequency Spectrum, the issuance of Aeronautical Radio Station Licences, as well as Radio Telephony Licences for pilots, flight engineers, and air traffic service personnel.

The MoU mandates the NCAA personnel licensing department to manage aviation radiotelephony training and examinations, including the appointment and supervision of qualified personnel to carry out training and examinations.

The licensing department shall issue a recommendation to CRAN to issue an aviation radio radiotelephony certificate along with the examination test results.

According to CRAN’s Executive for Communication and Consumer Relations, Katrina Sikeni the new agreement is an extension of the former signed in 2020.

This agreement coordinates and establishes a collaboration framework that follows the International Civil Organisation Standards and Recommended Practices to ensure compliance.

Sikeni further said CRAN and NCAA will review the MoU every three years to assess compliance, share concerns, deliberate, and propose new measures to improve its facilitation and implementation.

CRAN, established under Section 4 of the Communications Act, regulates telecommunications services, networks, broadcasting, postal services, and radio spectrum use in Namibia, while NCAA, established under Section 8 of the Civil Aviation Act, focuses on civil aviation safety and security.

“CRAN shall issue aeronautical frequency spectrum and radiotelephony licences to an applicant in line with the prescribed licensing procedures and review the Frequency Band Plan for aeronautical radio frequency spectrum per the Final Acts of the International Telecommunications Union World Radio Communication Conference and publish for public record,” said Sikeni.

Furthermore, according to the Regulations in Respect of Type Approval and Technical Standards for Telecommunications Equipment General, CRAN will issue Type Approval Certificates to importers of avionic communications equipment.

“CRAN will also ensure 5G implementation zones are applied at airports,” she concluded.