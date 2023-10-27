Heritage, innovation and entrepreneurship unpacked at Creative Conference

The Creative Entrepreneurship Academy Namibia 2023 conference, which took place on 30 October explored the convergence of heritage, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the cultural and creative sectors.

The Namibia National Commission for UNESCO in partnership with the Estonian National Commission for UNESCO, Loove Eesti, and Viljandi Culture Academy hosted the Conference under the theme, ‘Heritage and Innovation: Finding Business Opportunities in our Cultural Roots’.

The Commission said the conference emphasised harnessing digital technologies by involving youth in the heritage-based creative economy and it engaged about 100 participants.

“The conference was one component of the broader project titled ‘Developing heritage based digital skills and entrepreneurship in Namibia’. Another integral element of this initiative is the two-day workshop titled ‘Hack the Heritage’, which is designed for the youth and taking place on 30 October and 1 November, in Windhoek,” they added.

The Namibia National Commission for UNESCO explained that the workshop is structured to facilitate learning in product development, entrepreneurship circular economy principles, and digital technologies.

“The project is co-financed by the Estonia Centre for International Development,” they concluded.