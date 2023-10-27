Select Page

Swakopmund gears up for MSM Entrepreneurship showcase

Posted by | Oct 31, 2023 |

Swakopmund is set to be the epicentre of entrepreneurial innovation as Micro, Small, and Medium (MSM) enterprises from across Namibia converge for the highly anticipated second edition of the K2G NextGen Entrepreneurs Showcase, scheduled from 2 to 4 November.

This event, hosted by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board and sponsored by Coca-Cola Beverages follows the success of its inaugural edition held in Tsumeb earlier this year, which saw participation from MSM enterprises representing all 14 regions of the country.

The K2G NextGen Entrepreneurs project is dedicated to empowering youth and women-owned MSM enterprises, providing them with tailored opportunities to expand market access and support capacity building, helping them to drive economic activity in their regions.

The showcase is slated to bring together over 45 of Namibia’s most innovative and forward-thinking entrepreneurs, providing a platform for them to display their products and services while networking with other business support organizations like GS1 Namibia and Team Namibia, among others. Anticipated displays will encompass a diverse array of products and services ranging from agriculture and manufacturing to ICT and renewable energy.

Recognizing the pivotal role played by well-supported MSM enterprises s in a flourishing economy, the event underlines the need for the right type of support and mentorship to facilitate their growth, in which the Development Board is instrumental.

The Erongo Governor, Hon Neville André will deliver the keynote address and officially inaugurate the expo.

 

 

