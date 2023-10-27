Select Page

Informal traders are not recognised – Mwiya

Posted by | Oct 31, 2023 |

Informal traders are not recognised – Mwiya

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) Chief Executive, Charity Mwiya said they have taken note of all ill-treatment and lack of recognition of the informal economy.

During a briefing to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic and Public Administration, the NCCI was invited to discuss the motion ‘Given helping informal traders, that the National Assembly discuss social protection of informal traders’. It was during this briefing that she made the statement.

The NCCI said the public hearing focused on solutions for the plight of informal trades, within the legal framework and mandate of the Chamber.

Mwiya said addressing the matter of the informal economy is not about forced formalization but rather integrating and recognizing the existence and operations of this sector.

“There is a need for stakeholders to reach a consensus that as long as we maintain the current economic structure, the informal economy will grow,” she added.

She said people’s attitudes towards entrepreneurship and the effectiveness of the stakeholder’s effort in creating an incubating and conducive environment are the defining factors.

“Various legislations and regulatory issues, social protection mechanisms, infrastructure development among others, need to be re-looked to accommodate or ensure the inclusion of this sector,” she concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Broek Parade – N$10 million worth of trousers and breeches imported from South Africa in April

Broek Parade – N$10 million worth of trousers and breeches imported from South Africa in April

3 June 2022

NIPDB initiates bidding process to build Namibia’s nation brand

NIPDB initiates bidding process to build Namibia’s nation brand

25 August 2023

Yango launches additional new comfort tariff in Namibia

Yango launches additional new comfort tariff in Namibia

23 May 2023

China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo

China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo

5 July 2023

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<