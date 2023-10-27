Informal traders are not recognised – Mwiya

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) Chief Executive, Charity Mwiya said they have taken note of all ill-treatment and lack of recognition of the informal economy.

During a briefing to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic and Public Administration, the NCCI was invited to discuss the motion ‘Given helping informal traders, that the National Assembly discuss social protection of informal traders’. It was during this briefing that she made the statement.

The NCCI said the public hearing focused on solutions for the plight of informal trades, within the legal framework and mandate of the Chamber.

Mwiya said addressing the matter of the informal economy is not about forced formalization but rather integrating and recognizing the existence and operations of this sector.

“There is a need for stakeholders to reach a consensus that as long as we maintain the current economic structure, the informal economy will grow,” she added.

She said people’s attitudes towards entrepreneurship and the effectiveness of the stakeholder’s effort in creating an incubating and conducive environment are the defining factors.

“Various legislations and regulatory issues, social protection mechanisms, infrastructure development among others, need to be re-looked to accommodate or ensure the inclusion of this sector,” she concluded.