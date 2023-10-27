Select Page

Forbes re-elected as President of the Namibian National Mayors Forum

Posted by | Oct 30, 2023 |

During the Annual General Meeting held in Luderitz, Trevino Forbes, the Mayor of Walvis Bay, was re-elected as the President of the Namibian National Mayors Forum (NNMF).

The NNMF addresses common issues faced by local authorities in Namibia and finds solutions to them.

According to the Municipality of Walvis Bay, the Namibian Local Authorities’ Northern Municipalities Forum was established in 2003 in Walvis Bay to facilitate communication and collaboration among local authorities in Namibia.

The forum’s primary objective is to enhance the country’s economic development and growth, with a particular emphasis on tourism and investment.

Forbes said the forum reflects a shared commitment towards a common goal for positive change.

“During my previous term, I encouraged fellow mayors to form mayoral relief fund to support social initiatives that benefit locals. This would in turn reduce the over-reliance on government to provide a safety net for vulnerable residents,” he added. He said his vision is to foster unity and cooperation between Namibian mayors for the greater good of the communities.

Recently, the Forum donated N$200,000 to aid Katutura Intermediate Hospital. They plan to support other causes depending on funds.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

