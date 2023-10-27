Sven Thieme selected as Top International Executive Chairman of the Year

Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme, was recently selected as the Top International Executive Chairman of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and will be honoured at the IAOTP’s annual awards gala in December at the renowned NYC Plaza Hotel.

“This distinguished recognition is a source of immense pride not only for Thieme and the O&L Group but also for the entire nation of Namibia. His passionate leadership and commitment have played an instrumental role in guiding the O&L Group to new heights of excellence. Under his visionary guidance, the O&L Group has established itself as a pioneering force in the fields of leisure, hospitality, food production, fishing, retail, engineering, and green hydrogen, among others,” the Group said in a statement issued earlier this month.

“The significance of this award extends beyond Thieme and the O&L Group; it serves as a testament to the capabilities and potential of Namibia as a global business and investment destination. This recognition highlights Namibia’s growth in the global business landscape, reaffirming its position as a hub for excellence and innovation,” the statement continued, adding that his achievement reflects not only on his leadership but also on the dedicated and talented team at O&L, whose hard work and commitment have made this recognition possible.

The Group further stated that it is “proud” that its Executive Chairman has been recognized as an international leader, emphasizing that Thieme’s leadership has stretched beyond corporate success.

“He and the O&L Group are known for their commitment to sustainable business practices, community development, and creating positive social impact.” The company’s vision aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the IAOTP award recognizes the value of such responsible leadership, it noted.

In accepting the award, Thieme expressed his astonishment and humility, attributing the success to the collective efforts of the O&L family. “This award represents our authenticity, passion, and care that is embedded in our O&L persona and is reflective of the commitment, hard work, and resilience of our entire team. I stand here not as an individual but as a representative of our dynamic, innovative, and passionate organization,” he said.

Meanwhile, the President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, commented: “We are honoured to have Sven Thieme as part of the IAOTP family. He is brilliant at what he does, his accomplishments and accolades are beyond impressive, and he was just what we were looking for. We know we will see more outstanding things from this man and hope to meet him at the gala.”

“The O&L Group and Thieme express their heartfelt gratitude to the International Association of Top Professionals for this prestigious recognition. The honour inspires them to continue their journey towards excellence, embracing innovation, and setting even higher standards. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the O&L Group’s history and reaffirms Namibia’s place on the global stage as a centre for excellence, innovation, and responsible leadership,”

the statement concluded.