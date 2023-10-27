Photography fanatics invited to participate in an immersive workshop led by distinguished Portuguese guru

The Embassy of Portugal in Windhoek, in collaboration with StArt Art Gallery and the Namibian Arts Association, has extended an invitation to artists, students, and enthusiasts to participate in an immersive photography workshop led by distinguished Portuguese photographer, Carlos Barradas.

Scheduled to unfold from 22 November to 28 November at the Namibian Arts Association, this five-day workshop aims to unravel the profound role of photography in immortalizing pivotal historical events.

Organisers envision a deep dive into the visual narrative, guided by insights from photographers, anthropologists, and sociologists. Participants will embark on a journey to fathom how images influence our perception of freedom across diverse social, cultural, political, and historical landscapes.

This endeavor aligns with the forthcoming 50th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution in Portugal, a watershed moment that transpired on 25 April, 1974, dismantling a decades-long dictatorial regime established in 1926.

Leveraging the Carnation Revolution as a poignant visual exemplar, the workshop will facilitate hands-on sessions in editing and exhibition curation, fostering the creation of multifaceted narratives surrounding freedom.

The workshop is intentionally devoid of equipment constraints, prioritizing an open visual dialogue. Preparatory resources, including videos, eBooks, and an image library, will be furnished in advance. The culmination of this collaborative effort will be a thought-provoking exhibition slated for 2024, poised to ignite profound dialogues on freedom and history.

Prospective participants are encouraged to complete a brief application form by November 13th at 17:00 via the provided link: https://forms.gle/EV9cJ4RXSKFBrG276.

Successful applicants will receive confirmation via email by November 17th. It is imperative that participants commit to the entirety of the workshop and have access to their own photographic equipment.

This workshop is open to individuals aged 18 and above and comes at no cost. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to embark on a visual journey into the heart of historic moments, guided by the expertise of Carlos Barradas.