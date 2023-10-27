Windhoek municipality looks to electrify 4000 informal households by 2028

The City of Windhoek has set an ambitious goal to provide electricity to 4,000 informal households by 2028, an official announced last week.

Deputy Mayor of Windhoek, Magdalena Lombardt, disclosed that this initiative aligns with the approval of a newly revised 5-Year Electrification Plan, which was developed in close partnership with the Department of Housing, Property Management, and Human Settlement.

Lombardt made this announcement during a gathering of essential stakeholders and residents, signifying the official launch of Phase II of the Informal Areas Electrification Project for Otjomuise Extension 6 and 7.

In her keynote address, Lombardt revealed that these electrification projects, financed by the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development and NamPower, represent a combined capital investment of approximately N$45 million Namibia dollars (equivalent to around 3 million U.S dollars).

“The completion of electrification works for Otjomuise Extension is a noteworthy milestone, as 20 households can now enjoy the benefits of electrification. The remaining houses are scheduled for completion by the end of October, pending the selection of an Auxiliary Unit Rate Electrical Contractor,” she said.

Furthermore, Lombardt unveiled details about the ongoing and forthcoming electrification projects, encompassing areas in Havana, Kilimanjaro, Okahandja Park, and additional sections of Havana.

At the event, Ivan Skrywer, Management Committee Member and Chairperson of the Formalisation of Informal Settlements underscored the critical importance of providing electricity as a fundamental service the city must offer. He remarked, “Perceptions prevail that those residing in informal settlements have chosen to move and establish themselves in urban areas, contributing to the increased rate of urban sprawl.”

He also highlighted the significance of this event as a symbol of progress and the effectiveness of collaboration in addressing challenges.

The City of Windhoek initiated the electrification of informal settlements around Windhoek in the 2017/2018 Financial Year. To date, approximately 3,515 service connections have been completed over the last five years of the previous 5-Year Electrification Plan, which concluded during the last Financial Year 2022/2023.