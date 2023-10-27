India-Namibia partnership in skill development celebrated on 59th ITEC Day

The 59th ITEC Day and India-Namibia Partnership in Skill Development and Capacity Building was commemorated on 25 October, at the High Commission of India.

This special occasion reunited local participants who had engaged in capacity-building and skill development programmes in India, supported financially by the government of India.

The celebration witnessed the presence of senior government officials, representatives from universities and think-tanks, I Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and ICCR alumni, and other distinguished guests.

High Commissioner of India, Mandarapu Subbarayudu, extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries, guests, and ITEC alumni.

He highlighted that the ITEC by the indian government is founded on principles of solidarity, mutual respect, voluntary cooperation without any conditions, and national ownership in alignment with partner countries’ priorities, including Namibia.

Subbarayudu emphasized that ITEC is designed to be demand-driven and responsive, focusing on the exchange of India’s experience, expertise, and knowledge in nation-building. Over time, ITEC has built a robust network of alumni spanning 161 countries, with delivery mechanisms now encompassing e-ITEC, ITEC-Onsite, and ITEC-Executive. India’s capacity-building initiatives also encompass sending Indian experts, establishing centers of excellence, and vocational training centers.

To date, over 1,700 local professionals and scholars, including over 1,400 ITEC trainees, have benefitted from India’s capacity-building assistance. This figure does not account for those who received training in Namibia from Indian experts on deputation.

The courses attended by Namibian nationals encompass a wide spectrum of areas, including Information and Communication Technology, teacher training & languages, Labour & Skill Development, Entrepreneurship Development, rural development & women empowerment, finance, accounting audit & accounts, solar electrification, diplomacy, forensics, and many more.

During the event the ministers expressed their appreciation for the continued support and cooperation from India in skill development and capacity building. They also reflected on India’s steadfast support to Namibia during and after the liberation struggle.

Authorities and ITEC alumni expressed gratitude for the ongoing capacity-building support extended by India to Namibian nationals.

Numerous Namibian professionals who have benefited from training and capacity-building programs in India shared their experiences, impressions, and knowledge gained. The event concluded with cultural performances by the Alumni members followed by a dinner reception.