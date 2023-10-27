International Relations and Cooperation set to establish a consulate in Lubumbashi

Namibia is preparing to establish a consulate in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), to enhance bilateral relations, streamline consular services, and promote cross-border trade.

In an official announcement, Penda Naanda, the Executive Director of the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO), stated that this Consulate-General will be overseen by a specialized team from the ministry.

Their primary objective is to provide consular assistance, fostering closer ties and interactions between the two nations.

Furthermore, Naanda highlighted that this development will create favorable conditions for local investors to fully capitalize on the advantages offered by the Tripartite Trade Arrangement and the Walvis Bay-Ndola-Lubumbashi Development Corridor.

This expansion, he emphasized, will elevate the total number of embassies to 31, all dedicated to extending Namibia’s global diplomatic footprint, with the overarching goal of better addressing the needs of its citizens.