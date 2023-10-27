African Union for Housing Finance Conference set for Windhoek

The 39th annual African Union for Housing Finance (AUHF) Conference and Annual General Meeting, the premier gathering for affordable housing in Africa, is scheduled to be held from 31 October to 2 November in Windhoek.

This groundbreaking conference adopts a unique approach by delving into pivotal case studies, transitioning from theoretical concepts to real-world instances of triumphs in affordable housing.

Eagerly awaited by international, African, and regional stakeholders every year, this event brings together professionals from the public, private, and development sectors to exchange insights and grapple with common challenges in Africa’s swiftly evolving affordable housing landscape.

Under the theme “Affordable Housing on the Front Lines: Cases from the Continent,” this year’s event will be both in-person in Windhoek and accessible virtually. Attendees in person will have exclusive opportunities to network, access valuable content, and present prospects to regional and global leaders committed to affordable housing.

The AUHF is providing a platform for stakeholders to exchange and learn from firsthand experiences of individuals and enterprises that are effecting real change and achieving success against all odds. These case studies showcase examples from large corporations, grassroots initiatives, the private sector, governments, and those backed by development finance institutions.

Kehinde Ogundimu, Chairman of the AUHF and CEO of Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company, remarks, “The 39th Annual Conference of the African Union for Housing Finance will offer a forum for practitioners in the built environment to exchange ideas and experiences, network, collaborate, and offer solutions to the housing challenges on the continent. This year’s conference will spotlight innovative case studies in affordable housing from the continent, presented by industry leaders and professionals, with a focus on innovative financing and investment, public-private partnerships, and affordable housing construction. With over 200 affordable housing delegates from Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America, the conference will provide equitable solutions for the collective interest of stakeholders, ultimately making housing more affordable.”

Bronwen Chase, Head of Lend at FNB Namibia, underscores, “The well-being of Namibians is of paramount importance. With over 40% of Namibia’s total population, and approximately 80% of our urban population, currently residing in substandard housing in informal settlements, with limited or no access to municipal infrastructure and services, access to stable, safe, and affordable housing is a critical factor in helping our country thrive.”

She adds that it is imperative for the private sector to remain a pivotal partner in the development and financing of low-cost housing and in driving sustainable change. “A community-driven approach to these kinds of investments not only boosts our local economy but is essential in job creation, financial stability, and improving the quality of lives and standard of living of Namibians by helping them secure affordable land and shelter. At FNB, ‘how can we help you’ is never more evident than when that help delivers an affordable home, a safe place to live and grow and to love and nurture our families and communities.”

Samuel Akinin, Co-Founder and CEO of Atenu Developments, and a Board member of the AUHF, notes, “Our company strategy is deeply rooted in our commitment to driving positive change in the affordable housing sector across Africa. At Atenu Developments, we recognize that innovation is the key to overcoming the complex challenges associated with housing affordability and accessibility on the continent. Rapid urbanization is putting pressure on cities and towns across Africa. It is critical that policymakers, development finance institutions, and private sector players work together to ensure access to affordable and sustainable housing. By actively supporting this AUHF conference, we bring valuable insights to Namibia and create opportunities to engage with industry leaders and forge partnerships, leveraging innovation and technology to create housing solutions that are inclusive, accessible, and scalable.”

“As CEO also of FundRoof, I am honored to participate in the AUHF, contributing to the continental dialogue on housing finance and showcasing the impact of digital solutions in driving financial inclusion. We look forward to collaborating, learning, and sharing our vision for a future where affordable housing is within reach for all,” added Akinin.

Debra L. Erb, Managing Director, Office of Development Credit at the United States International Development Finance Corporation (formerly OPIC), points out that developing and maintaining sustainable communities is a complex task that requires clear vision and commitment from all stakeholders – families, local and national government, landowners, developers, suppliers, educators, researchers, and financial institutions. “The AUHF conference provides an excellent platform for engagement of all perspectives in the pursuit of affordable, green housing goals but also for DFC and other investors to identify the investment opportunities to achieve them.”

Each year, the AUHF Annual Conference and AGM is hosted in a different country, exploring a range of housing and housing finance themes on the continent. It draws a diverse range of housing finance and development practitioners from the public and private sectors across Africa and globally.

The AUHF is a member-based association of institutions involved in the mobilization of funds for affordable housing on the African continent. AUHF comprises mortgage banks, building societies, housing corporations, investors, and other African housing finance organizations, as well as developers, prop-tech companies, market facilitators, consulting firms, and other housing professionals.