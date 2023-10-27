Community of Daureni gets much needed TB screening

The Mankumpi Constituency Office welcomed the community of Daureni and the surrounding villages of Maporeza, Satotwa, Ndjikiti, Ekondjo, Etenderera and Ksikili, for Tuberculosis (TB) screening and other services, where the TB mass screening campaign team is stationed, on 26 October.

A community member, Helni Ncame expressed her excitement that the team finally made it to the village and she is hopeful that everyone will be attended to. Another community member, Annastasia Siyambo urged the Ministry of Health and Social Services to continue bringing primary health care services closer to the people.

Giving some background, the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology in the Kavango West said the Mpora clinic is located about 45km away from Daureni village along the Trans-Zambezi highway. It is the nearest referral centre for the villagers but it is to far for them.

The TB mass screening campaign is currently under way in the Ncamagoro district and will be extended to Nkurenkuru district next week, to the villages of Mayara, Mayenzera and Bravo, starting on 30 October.