MultiChoice campaigns against piracy

Posted by | Oct 26, 2023 |

The state of piracy in Namibia and Africa at large was discussed recently at an information session on the dangers of piracy. MultiChoice campaigned the fight against piracy of content in Namibia by hosting the session and leveraging the strength of the collective industry, across the value chain from content creation to broadcasting of produced work.

MultiChoice said the session featured a virtual presentation by Southern Africa Piracy Manager of Irdeto, Edward Mnisi, who spoke on growing trends observed across the continent, underscoring what the industry and the public need to know about piracy and its danger, including but not limited to the reality that cross border piracy is a growing problem in Namibia.

Mnisi said for them as a business, they hope that sessions like these will strengthen the united fight against content piracy in Namibia. “This is an opportunity for us to work closely with like minded institutions to ensure that our local content industry no longer has to face the obstacles it currently faces to the benefit of all,” he added.

Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, Roger Gertze said piracy has a detrimental impact on all facets of society, form the economy to the growth of the local content industry. “It is imperative that we look at the bigger picture when identifying the streams required for us to partner against piracy, and that is the impact that piracy has on stunting the growth of our local creative industry. The pursuit of the fight against piracy has the potential to change the direction of where our industry is heading, especially given the journey MultiChoice Namibia has embarked on to invest even more in local Namibian content,” he concluded.

