Fine nexus between Ports Authority and its regular port users

As a service organisation in the transport sector, the Namibia Ports Authority cannot operate without the goodwill of its clients. Recognising this crucial relationship was the raison d’Etre for the authority’s Port Users function hosted in Walvis Bay last week.

Namport Chief Executive, Mr Andrew Kanime conveyed his appreciation to their client base whose unwavering support has helped the authority to come ever closer to its mission of operating the best performing seaports in Africa.

Namport’s clients’ support contributed to the remarkable financial performance in the 2022/2023 financial year. Kanime highlighted several factors that contributed to the organization’s solid performance:

1. Vessel calls at the Ports of Walvis and Lüderitz increased by 3%, with a 15% year-on-year growth in gross tonnages. This growth was driven by dry bulk, liquid bulk, petroleum, passenger, and patrol vessels.

2. Container volumes saw a 4% decrease, totaling around 160,000 TEUs. This decrease was primarily due to reduced transshipment volumes, but there was a 0.4% increase in container imports and a 9% increase in exports, indicating rising demand from local and regional markets.

3. Bulk and break-bulk volumes experienced a substantial 23% increase, reaching over 5.4 million tonnes. This growth resulted from increased demand for various commodities from local and regional markets.

4. Revenue for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023, amounted to N$1.503 billion, a 22% year-on-year increase from the previous year. Favourable commodity prices and robust import-export activity underpinned this growth.

5. Operating expenditure for the year rose by 11% compared to the previous fiscal year, totalling N$1.114 billion, largely due to increased business activities. Notably, the increase in cost remained below the increase in revenue.

6. Operating profit for the year increased by 10% to N$411 million, underscoring Namport’s commitment to sustainability.

At the same event, the Namport Chief Executive conveyed prestigious awards to 13 of its regular clients, ranging from MSM enterprises to large, established conglomerates.

In a remarkable acknowledgment of industry excellence, the prestigious “CEO Lifetime Industry Achiever Award” was presented to Mr Leonard “Kicker” Shidute of Port Side Marine Services. This award celebrates his outstanding contributions to the maritime industry.

Namport Chief Executive, Mr Andrew Kanime (second from right) with Board member, Ms Amanda Pick, presenting the Lifetime award to Mr Leonard Shidute with Ms Charlotte Farmer and Ms Frieda Haindongo witnessing the auspicious gesture.