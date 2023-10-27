Selling Toyota helps to book a top spot in the best sales awards

Ever wonder whom to approach for a reasonable deal on wheels, then look no further. The most accomplished sales people in the automotive industry were revealed last week at the Bank Windhoek Vehicle and Asset Finance Selekt sales awards.

The top spot goes to Schalk van Greunen of Indongo Toyota in Okahandja followed by Danie Slabbert of Mariental Toyota and Jaco Nel of Pupkewitz Toyota in Windhoek. Van Greunen took the honours for both new and used vehicles while Slabbert and Nel were awarded in the new vehicle category.

Second and Third in the used vehicle category were Marius Coetzee of Carzone in Windhoek and Fritz Reynecke of Pupkewitz Toyota.

The Owner Dealership Award for all categories went to Zimmerman Garage, followed by Gobabis Toyota and Windhoek Carzone Auto Sales.

The top large dealer is the Pupkewitz Motor Division followed by Indongo Toyota and M&Z.

From the full results, it is obvious that Toyota dominated the awards, both for new and used vehicles, and for urban and rural dealerships.

Bank Windhoek Head of Specialist Finance, Saara Shivute, said the bank is aware that the availability of stock was an issue for both new and used vehicles.“However, the silver lining to this is the increase of 15.9% in new vehicle sales during 2022 compared to 2021, despite the impact of the increase in the repo rate,” she said.

Saara Shivute (left), Head of Specialist Finance at Bank Windhoek with the top sales performer for both new and used vehicles, Schalk van Greunen of Indongo Toyota in Okahandja.