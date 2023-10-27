Select Page

Picture gallery of OMDis Women in Business conference

Posted by | Oct 26, 2023 |

Picture gallery of OMDis Women in Business conference

 

About The Author

Desèré Lundon-Muller

Economist business partner and Marketing Manager. Organiser of all the Economist Businesswoman projects.

Related Posts

Mastering the art of business survival

Mastering the art of business survival

17 September 2020

Mwiya to head Chamber of Commerce

Mwiya to head Chamber of Commerce

1 April 2019

New Usakos mayor Irene Simeon-Kurtz takes on town development mission

New Usakos mayor Irene Simeon-Kurtz takes on town development mission

26 January 2023

Have a healthy relationship with money and your finances – Economist Businesswomen Club

Have a healthy relationship with money and your finances – Economist Businesswomen Club

23 April 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<