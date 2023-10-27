Special prize giving for Miss Namibia pageant winners

By Clifton Movirongo.

This year’s Miss Namibia Beauty Pageant prize giving ceremony was officially held at the MTC Dome in Swakopmund, attended by lead sponsor Debmarine Namibia and all other sponsors, as well as the pageant Chief Executive, the Miss Namibia Top 3, Miss Teen Namibia, guests, the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation management and its staff.

The prizes for the Miss Namibia participants who were crowned on 7 and 8 July 2023 were recently announced by NBC Chief Commercial Officer Nico Mwiya.

Mwiya noted: “The motto of Miss Namibia is ‘beauty with a purpose’. This signifies that the Miss Namibia beauty pageant is more than just a focus on external appearances. It is a heartfelt celebration of inner strength, confidence, and charisma. Each of the remarkable individuals before us, like precious diamonds, has revealed that beauty transcends the superficial. It reflects character, passion, and the profound ability to inspire and create a meaningful impact.”

Meanwhile, Miss Namibia Chief Executive Umbi Karuahie-Upi expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the pageant’s primary sponsor, Debmarine Namibia. Karuahie-Upi wholeheartedly thanked the company for its generous support, which she noted has been instrumental in making this year’s Miss Namibia Beauty Pageant a reality.

“I further extend my gratitude to Coca-Cola Beverages and Pupkewitz Toyota, who have been steadfast partners for over a decade, as well as other sponsors who have contributed to the Miss Namibia Beauty Pageant through in-kind support,” she added.

In addition, the NBC said that the valuable contributions of the Miss Namibia Beauty Pageant are deeply cherished and have played a significant role in the success of this event. “Thank you to all our sponsors for your unwavering commitment and dedication. Your support has been pivotal in bringing this beautiful event to life,” stated the national broadcaster.

NBC Director General Stanley Similo congratulated the winners and motivated young women around the country to participate in the upcoming pageants, noting that the national broadcaster continuously seeks to empower local citizens.

Debmarine Namibia Chief Executive Willie Mertend further echoed their commitment to the upliftment and empowerment of women, which is one of the reasons why the company availed N$2.5 million for the future hosting of the pageant.

Jameela, Miss Namibia received a very substantial cash prize, a monthly allowance, one-year medical services, a smartphone, some personal items and a Toyota Starlet.

Moreover, Albertina, the first runner-up, also received cash, personal items and a smartphone, while Martha, the second runner-up, took home some cash, a smartphone as well as other non-cash items. The 10 finalist got N$2000 each.

Other winners comprise Miss Teen, Oriana, Innocentia, first runner-up and Tamica, second runner-up. The top 10 finalists received N$1000 each.