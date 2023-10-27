Select Page

Environmental Investment Fund ready to host Africa Green Climate Fund

Oct 25, 2023

The Africa Green Climate Fund structured dialogue will be hosted from 6 to 10 November, by the Green Climate Fund in partnership with the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF) in Windhoek.

The EIF said the dialogue with Africa is intended for the National Designated Authorities and Focal Points (NDAS/FPS) of the 54 African countries, accredited entities, readiness delivery partners as well as for representatives of civil society organizations and other relevant stakeholders.

“The principal objective of the dialogue is to provide stakeholders an opportunity to facilitate exchanges and learning among countries and stakeholders to enhance the quality of the programming process and deliver strong outcomes, including a high quality and impactful pipeline of proposals for the short, medium and long term.”

According to the EIF, the dialogue is structured in a way that provides an opportunity for African countries’ high-level official to share the views and experiences of their countries on a paradigm shift to low-emission, climate-resilient and sustainable development.

 

