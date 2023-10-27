Digital enabler, MTC to host maiden wellness festival

MTC is taking a proactive step to promoting a healthy lifestyle with the inaugural “MTC Wellness Festival” scheduled for Saturday.

This family-friendly community event will unfold at the Eros Primary School Sport Field, commencing at 07h00 and concluding at 15h00, a statement released this week noted.

Festival tickets are accessible through Webtickets, with prices set at an affordable N$50 for adults and N$20 for children.

MTC Wellness Ambassador, Sara Hamutenya, also a member of the organising committee, enthusiastically shared what attendees can anticipate. “The festival promises a day filled with exhilarating activities like Zumba, Step Aerobics, and open workouts led by certified trainers. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced exerciser, there will be something tailored for you. Furthermore, we’ll have a dedicated MTC booth on-site to assist you with sim card registration (ID required) while you focus on your health and enjoyment. Don’t forget about the kids; there will be a special corner just for them.”

Hamutenya emphasised the crucial role of exercise and extended an invitation to mark the date on their calendars.

“Personal health is the cornerstone of a high-quality life. In organizations, a healthy workforce is essential for productivity. For a nation, the well-being of its citizens is paramount for nation-building. The significance of health and wellness cannot be overstated. Exercise plays a vital role in enhancing both our physical and mental well-being. We urge families, friends, colleagues, and all wellness and fitness enthusiasts to join us in embracing and nurturing a culture of healthy living in our community,” she concluded.