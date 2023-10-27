City of Windhoek’s token identifier key change exercise kicks off in Hochland Park and Dorado Park

The City of Windhoek has officially notified residents about the Token Identifier (TID) key change token exercise, scheduled to take place in Hochland Park and Dorado Park from 23 October to 17 November.

Residents are strongly advised to recharge any unused credit tokens bought before the meter update, as these tokens will become invalid for use on the meter after the update.

“We are rolling out a TID project under which all electricity pre-paid meters in Windhoek are required to be reset by entering a key change token. The current pre-paid electricity metering Standard Transfer Specification-Five (STS5) token identifier will expire on 24 November 2024 for all meters,” the municipal authority said in a statement.

The authority explained that this means that a token key change is required to update the meters to STS6, to ensure that they continue working after the deadline.

“We encourage residents to cooperate and allow access to our TID Rollover Field officers to enter their premises and enter the key change token into the meters. The officers will carry out their duty per suburb every Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 19:00 and weekend appointments will be between 08:00 and 16:30,” they said.

The authority said if no access is granted to the premises or when the customer is not available at the premises, a notice will be left at the premises with the contact details for the customer to contact the City within 48 hours.

“Failure to contact us within 48 hours will lead to the blocking of the prepaid meters which will only be unlocked after the customer has contacted us”.

They advised residents to look out for the TID Rollover Officers who can be identified by their CoW-branded personal protective equipment, official identity cards, and branded vehicles with the City of Windhoek logo.

“If you have any suspicions about people visiting your premises about this project, kindly call us at 061 290 2242 or 061 290 3777,” they concluded.