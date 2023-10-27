Agra weaner championship comes to an end – Three national champs crowned

The 2023 Agra Weaner Championship Series recently concluded, closing the chapter with a gala awards ceremony on 20 October in Windhoek.

Agra’s Manager: Stakeholder Engagement & Sponsorship, Trudy Howard in a statement said expanding on the triumph of the previous year’s format, the 2023 Agra Weaner Championship Series didn’t just crown one, but three Agra National Weaner Champions, each epitomizing excellence in distinct competition categories: Feedlot Potential, Veld Potential, and Breeding Heifers.

The Series featured an impressive total of 20 auctions held across all commercial cattle-producing regions. In total, 12 340 weaner calves were sold during the 2023 series, compared to last year’s 11 767. The highest number of calves presented was in Grootfontein with 2 298 weaner calves, followed by Gobabis with 2 045, Otjiwarongo with 1 236 and Aroab with 913. The highest per kilogram prices were paid in Otjiwarongo for Tolleys – N$41.74 per kilogram and for Heifers – N$42.13 per kilogram.

“The Agra Weaner Championship Series continues to serve as a vital economic stimulus for Namibia’s cattle industry, offering producers a unique opportunity to benchmark their production standards against their peers. This process fosters valuable relationships, encourages the consistent review and enhancement of management practices, and fortifies the cattle industry as a whole,” she added.

An astute and discerning panel of judges, unwaveringly devoted to upholding the loftiest standards, ensured the competition’s integrity. This panel featured luminaries like Christo van Zyl, Lourens Swart, Norbert Neumann, and Danie de Lange from Feedmaster, alongside Paul Klein, Herman Lintvelt, and Fanie Cronje from Agra.

Here are the 2023 Weaner Championship Series National Winners:

National Winner – Feedlot Potential; Joachim Cranz.

National Winner – Veld Potential; Waldo Lottering.

National Winner – Heifers with Breeding Potential; Eandro Lottering.

“Now in its 12th year, this event owes its success to the generous support of its sponsors. Our heartfelt thanks extend to Bank Windhoek, the Main Sponsor, as well as Feedmaster, Sanlam, Santam, AgriBank, Hino Indongo, Indongo Toyota, New Holland, Vivo Shell, Corporate Guarantee, and MSD, for their steadfast commitment to this monumental endeavor. We’re also pleased to welcome three new sponsors, Gondwana, TrenTyre, and Karan Beef, whose involvement is a privilege,” said Howard.

Several communal areas like Okakarara, Aminus, Okondjatu, and Talismanus, also participated in the competition. Agra, in partnership with Bank Windhoek, introduced a pioneering programme for these emerging farmers this year. On November 8, 2023, a special Communal Training Day will be hosted in Gobabis.

The event will culminate with an awards ceremony to acknowledge the most outstanding communal farmers in categories such as Feedlot Potential, Veld Potential, and Heifers with Breeding Potential.

“The Agra Weaner Championship Series has become a beacon of diversity, showcasing the inclusive spirit of Namibia’s cattle industry. We are proud to witness the expansion of auctions into previously underserved regions that are experiencing a surge in cattle production. Participants in the Agra Weaner Championship Series represent a broad spectrum of the industry, ranging from small-scale resettlement farmers to well-established commercial farmers. This diversity reflects the resilience and vibrancy of Namibia’s cattle industry, which continues to thrive and grow,” she concluded.