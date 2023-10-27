Select Page

Bank Windhoek unveils updates to mobile app

Bank Windhoek recently announced an update to its mobile app, with new features, to allow clients to stay connected and enjoy a more convenient banking experience.

The bank said the new feature on the mobile app includes seamless profile recovery, which means if a client is locked out of their account due to too many incorrect attempts.

“Our enhanced profile lock flow now guides clients through a smoother recovery process, ensuring quick and hassle-free access to their accounts,” they added.

They explained that the app has clearer in-app messages because they value effective communication

“This is the way we have revamped the layout of our in-app messages. Messages are now neatly organised and easy to understand so that you can effortlessly stay updated on important information, promotions, and notifications,” they informed.

The bank said proof of payment for Value-Added Services (VAS) Transactions, will now be available on the app, for their clients to take control of their transactions.

“Clients can now generate and email proof of payments for VAS transactions, like prepaid airtime, electricity, DSTV, and prepaid water. Plus, you will receive the token number right in your email for electricity and water payments,” they emphasised.

Further, they highlighted that EasyWallet payments will also have proof, which means that after clients have made a transaction, they can email the proof of payment from their transaction history to themselves or anyone they choose, to send it to.

“If you do not have the app yet, you can download it at bit.ly/BW-Android_App, bit.ly/3tbnbPj, or bit.ly/3ZNzJst for the updated version of our mobile app,” concluded the Bank.

 

