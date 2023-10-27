Skills exchange programme to help forge closer ties between Namibia Wildlife Resorts and Germany

To improve maintenance and skill transfer initiatives in the hospitality sector, the Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) recently announced that about 100 apprentices from the Inter-Cultural Relations Foundation in Germany will arrive in the country soon.

The NWR and Germany are strengthening their diplomatic ties by closely cooperating in a way that highlights the strength of shared knowledge and cooperation through the Inter-Cultural Relations Foundation.

“This exceptional partnership embodies the close ties between our two nations and our mutual commitment to fostering cultural exchange and sustainable development,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

Three groups of these technically and vocationally skilled German apprentices, led by Joachim Keferstein, are anticipated to come to Namibia, with the first group set to arrive on Thursday, 26 October, the second group in November, and the final group set to arrive in February 2024.

These apprentices will be distributed across various NWR resorts in Namibia, where they are going to contribute their expertise to maintenance operations while also learning from NWR’s “highly qualified” local staff.

Nelson Ashipala, NWR spokesperson, emphasized the significance of this diplomatic initiative, stating, “We are excited about this relationship with the Inter-Cultural Relations Foundation from the Federal Republic of Germany. Skill transfer is of paramount importance to our industry, and this collaboration offers a unique opportunity for us to learn from our German partners as they, in turn, gain from our distinctive experiences. With many interns already engaged across our camps, this is an opportune moment for them to benefit from the rich knowledge shared by this esteemed delegation.”

“This collaboration symbolizes the ongoing commitment of both Namibia and Germany to promote international cooperation and intercultural exchange, fostering mutual understanding and long-lasting relationships. It is a testament to the enduring partnership between our nations and the shared vision of progress and collaboration.”

The NWR also stated that it looks forward to this partnership’s positive impact on its organization and the broader community. “We look forward to deepening our relationship with Germany. We are confident that this initiative will contribute significantly to the enhancement of our maintenance staff’s skills, promoting a sustainable and prosperous future.”

The Inter-Cultural Relations Foundation, based in Germany, promotes cultural exchange and understanding by facilitating collaboration and learning experiences to bridge cultural gaps and foster international cooperation.