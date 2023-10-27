New-look Advantage shifts to higher gear for a dynamic future

An institution in the advertising industry, Truda Meaden announced earlier this month that she will move to an advisory role in Advantage Advertising, an agency she has painstakingly built up over 28 years.

Moving into her shareholding slot on 01 March next year, will be Carolina Medeiros and Ama Owusu-Agyemang. “For decades, we’ve led the way in Namibia with our creativity. Now, it’s time to shift focus and provide a service for people as well as profits, keeping in line with global trends,” said Truda when she made the announcement.

Medeiros, the Account Director and General Manager, sees Advantage as responding to a change in the status quo. “We invite our existing and future clients to embark on a journey with us which will change the way brands operate in Namibia. We, as marketers and communicators, have the power to shift mindsets, behaviours and attitudes. Now is the time to use this power for the good.”

After 28 years in the business, Advantage said it is the most awarded advertising agency in Namibia, having won multiple Loerie Awards, D&AD Pencil in London, a Grand Prix at the Epica Awards in France, as well as achieving a coveted shortlist at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, amongst many others.

Over the years, Advantage has worked with a number of blue-chip companies and brands such as FNB, Pasta Polana, Top Score, RealGood Chicken, MTC, Standard Bank, RFA, MVA, Telecom Namibia, the Frans Indongo Group, Namdeb and many more.

At the launch of their rebranded identity, the team unveiled a new logo and image prompting Creative Director, Toufic Beyhum to quip “We are well known in Namibia as being a quality, creative advertising agency. However, with our new direction taking shape, we thought it was important to refresh our identity. Our colours and designs are now bolder, and we’ve included iconography that shows how we are on the way up, approaching creativity from a higher vantage point.”

Keeping with the rapid evolution of the digital age, Advantage have created a dedicated digital apartment under the guidance of Melodia Dreyer. “In the evolving landscape of digital marketing, the blend of Augmented Reality (AR) and creativity is fundamental. At Advantage, our dedicated digital department is driving this innovation, amplifying our readiness to meet every client brief with innovative AR-driven strategies, ensuring not just engagement, but memorable brand interactions,” she said.

The Advantage Team. Stalwart agency head, Truda Meaden stands seventh from the right in the light green dress.