Select Page

City of Windhoek activates emergency borehole scheme

Posted by | Oct 23, 2023 |

City of Windhoek activates emergency borehole scheme

The City of Windhoek announced on 18 October that the emergency borehole scheme had been activated, which may result in changes to the taste, color, and smell of drinking water.

The municipal authority said despite this they remain committed to ensuring the quality of Windhoek’s drinking water and want to assure residents that the drinking water remains fit for human consumption.

“Areas, where the observable changes may be most obvious include Olympia, Suiderhof, Kleine Kuppe, Cimbebasia, Prosperita, Auasblick, Pionierspark, Academia, Rocky Crest, Hochland Park and Luiperdsvallei, as these areas will henceforth receive borehole water exclusively,” they added.

They further said the suburbs of Eros, Klein Windhoek, Avis, Windhoek CBS, Hochland Park, Ludwigsdorf, Dorado Park, and Windhoek North will receive a blend of the borehole, NamWater, and reclaimed water and hence the observable changes in drinking water should be less.

“The rest of Windhoek will receive a blend of NamWater and reclaimed water, as before, and no observable changes in drinking water are expected. This water supply strategy will remain in place until we receive a noticeable inflow into the NamWater surface sources,” they added.

They urged residents to contact them at 061 290 3777 if they continue to experience persistent brown water, for investigation.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Tecnologico del Mar visits aquaculture projects

Tecnologico del Mar visits aquaculture projects

24 April 2015

Water, energy and food security can be achieved

Water, energy and food security can be achieved

12 November 2020

Permaculture inspired solutions leaders graduate

Permaculture inspired solutions leaders graduate

27 February 2020

Locusts decimate 500 hectares of grazing land in Zambezi Region – N$30 million needed to fight outbreak

Locusts decimate 500 hectares of grazing land in Zambezi Region – N$30 million needed to fight outbreak

28 September 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<