Khomas Region further solidifies cooperation agreement with Chinese province

The Khomas Region and officials from China’s eastern coastal province of Jiangsu last week on Friday signed an official agreement on friendly exchanges, following a Letter of Intent, which was signed in April 2019.

The agreement was signed by the Chairperson of the Khomas Regional Council, Shaalukeni Moonde, and Fan Jinlong, Executive Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of Jiangsu Provincial People’s Congress

Speaking at the event, Moonde said the agreement will, among others, serve to, establish a mutual visit mechanism between the two parties, whereby both parties will send delegations to conduct mutual visits every other year, communicate on economic and social developments, and promote the

healthy development of friendly relations between the two parties.

“The agreement will also encourage exchanges on specific subjects, which includes joint seminars, focusing on topics of common concern,” he said.

Furthermore memorandum of understanding will promote pragmatic cooperation, whereby both parties shall mutually participate and promote the “Belt and Road” Initiative, and fully mobilize their advantages to support and promote the exchanges and cooperation in the social sectors between Khomas Region and Jiangsu Province, he added.

Fan meanwhile said the agreement is a testament to their long-standing friendship which has been cemented over the years and is quite a milestone.

Fan said that Jiangsu is willing to work together with the council for the mutual benefit of the people, provinces, and countries involved, as he further invited the Namibian councilors for a visit to Jiangsu Province as soon as possible.

The inked agreement will promote friendly people-to-people contacts on economic and trade cooperation as well as strengthen exchange programmes in areas of education, training, health, culture, sports, and technology.