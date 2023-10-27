New N$100 million substation to boost bulk electricity supply in coastal region

Last Friday, an executive announced that a new indoor substation with a 132/66/33kV capacity will be constructed outside Swakopmund.

The new substation is expected to boost bulk electricity supply in the coastal area, which will help meet the current and future electricity demand due to growth in the Erongo region.

The Sekelduin substation is one of several important transmission projects under NamPower’s Transmission Master Plan, the utility’s managing director, Kahenge Haulofu said Friday at the signing ceremony between NamPower and Actom Energy Namibia which will do the procurement, installation and commissioning of all high voltage equipment.

“This substation project forms part of the ongoing upgrade of the NamPower bulk electricity supply to ErongoRed, to enable the utility to meet current and future electricity demand,” he said.

According to Haulofu, the substation is set to be a supply point for NamWater Swakopmund South, a water reticulation scheme that feeds Husab mine, as well as a 66kV supply to Swakopmund and Tamariskia substations and the Erongo-RED 33kV reticulation.

“The substation will mark the first time for NamPower to implement the Mixed Technology Switch gear technology and substation philosophy.

The substation is valued at over N$100 million and the project is expected to be completed by Actom Energy by February 2025.