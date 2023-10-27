Fresh paint, a new sign and patched leaks at Inge’s Kindergarten

The Wernhil Shopping Centre has once again supported a kindergarten in the Mix settlement in Windhoek’s Katutura township to improve the daily conditions of the more than 40 young children that attend the pre-school.

The total value of the sponsorship to Inge’s Kindergarten is N$6000 which includes six 5-litre cans of paint to decorate the exterior of the classrooms along with waterproofing, patching holes as well as installing and replacing broken window panes in the two classrooms, in time before the main rain season starts.

The donation also included a bright and colourful school sign produced and installed by Image Signs. The N$3300 for the new sign was shared equally between Wernhil and Image Signs.

Inge’s Kindergarten Head Mistress, Julia Bashir, said “We are truly thankful to O&L and Wernhil. They have been with us for three years now and we truly appreciate the difference they’ve made in the community. The little bit they assist with – the signage, paint and children’s parties – all make a huge difference and give motivation to the children and their parents.”

Broll General Manager of Operations, Johan van der Westhuizen, said “What Inge’s Kindergarten has done is an amazing initiative, and this is just the start. If we do not look after the youth, where will we be? It is important to support projects like these, and education will always remain an area of focus close to our hearts at Wernhil. We must look after the foundation of education and that starts here.”