Nanodog celebrates grand re-opening in Maerua Mall

Posted by | Oct 23, 2023 |

By Geni Dee.

Thursday, 12 October 2023 marked the official re-opening of the bigger and brighter Nanodog store in Maerua Mall.

The event was celebrated with a grand re-opening party on Thursday night attended by a bevy of long-standing local suppliers, supporters and clients, amplified by the main South African suppliers.

Nanodog has gone from strength to strength as the premier Namibian computer and gaming store. From its humble beginnings in a living room to the new mega store, with a branch in Swakopmund and an impressive online retail platform, it is truly a proudly Namibian success story.

“The new store is not only a shop to cater for all your phone, computer and gaming needs but it also offers a space to collaborate with fellow gaming enthusiasts. Conveniently located across from the Ster Kinekor Cinema you will now find the very vibrant and inviting new Nanodog store ready to serve with great re-opening specials to check out,” said Mr Nanodog himself, Johan du Plessis.

 

