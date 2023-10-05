Get ready for the biggest musical extravaganza of the year this December – ‘MTC OAS1SONE Skeleton Coast Festival’

MTC, in collaboration with MTC TV+, OAS1SONE, Wild Africa Fund, and Namibian Tourism, this week announced the launch of the MTC OAS1SONE Skeleton Coast Festival.

Happening this December 2023 at the breathtaking Longbeach location, this festival is set to revolutionize the entertainment scene in Namibia.

The festival promises an immersive experience, with Namibian artists from a myriad of genres and communities, together with leading talent from various other countries, converging in Namibia’s pristine coastlines, where the world’s oldest desert and the most beautiful exotic beaches meet up for a once in a lifetime endless summer experience you will never forget. A world-class festival to spotlight Namibia’s rich musical, cultural, and amazing destinations, but also a voice to the most amazing show of all, Namibia’s amazing wildlife.

“We are thrilled to launch Namibia’s Next Big Thing! The MTC OAS1SONE Skeleton Coast Festival onto the world stage” said the Founder and CEO of OAS1SONE and the Rockstar Group, Jandre Louw.

All the pulsating action, the behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive artist content will be captured and repackaged for exclusive streaming live and on-demand on MTC TV+. All MTC TV+ subscribers are in for a treat! Not only will they receive a complimentary ticket to this once-in-a-lifetime event, but they will also be granted a complimentary 1-month access to MTC TV+ to binge on unlimited content.

“MTC through its MTCTV+ platform is indeed honored to partner with continental and local artists to use the immense power of music to not only raise awareness but also preserve our wildlife. In Namibia, we particularly want to highlight two key issues, the human vs wildlife conflict and finding ways to stop the poaching of our Rhinos. We do not own planet Earth; we simply belong to it, and we must therefore share it with our wildlife and ensure that our great-grandchildren get to see and experience the wildlife just as we did,” said Tim Ekandjo.

The festival will also mark the official launch of Wild Africa Fund’s ‘Music for Wildlife’ campaign, an initiative in Namibia, and for Namibia to the rest of the world that combines soul-stirring music with the heartwarming cause of wildlife conservation.

“Namibia has some of the most amazing wildlife and landscapes on the planet and we are excited to be part of this public-private partnership to protect them for future generations” noted the Founder and CEO of Wild Africa Fund, Peter Knights OBE.

The festival’s Music for Wildlife content will premier and stream exclusively on MTC TV+ and also be broadcast across a plethora of more than 30 cable and satellite channels worldwide including NBC, Trace, SABC, Shomax, The Africa Channel, ITV, OneAfrica, 3Music, ZTN, PeoplesWeather, ITV, and many more spanning across continents from Namibia, to Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Angola, Senegal, DRC, Rwanda, Angola, other Pan African countries, USA, Caribbean and others, and reaching out to millions of viewers.

In this evolving era of awareness, our joint commitment to wildlife conservation and the arts has the potential to inspire generations. As pioneers and leaders in our respective domains, the collaboration between partners and the pulsating heartbeat of Pan-African and Namibian music entertainment is a testament to a game-changing shared vision of a harmonious and thriving Namibia and Africa.

“MEFT is excited to be part of OASIS1. It will be added to our tourism product. Our passion is embedded in conservation – and when we have voices combined to elevate the Namibian story of conservation, it’s a beautiful thing. Namibia is a sanctuary when it comes to wildlife. It has the highest population of black rhinos, the largest population of cheetahs, the highest dunes in the world, the second-largest canyon in the world, and the oldest desert in the world. Conservation is for all of us, with this initiative we feel that we are not alone. Together we will succeed – and I want to thank MTC for this unique opportunity as I believe with MTC on board together we will succeed,” said Teofilus Nghitila, the Executive Director of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

Nghitila added that these partnerships symbolize shared aspiration to be a voice for Namibian artists, music, and the arts and be the mic for the greatest show of all, Namibia’s amazing wildlife, elevate wildlife conservation in Namibia and shine a spotlight on the unparalleled beauty of our national parks and wildlife sanctuaries and cutting-edge campaigns driving awareness for solutions to the impact of poaching and human-wildlife conflict,

Here are some key partnerships to look forward to:

MTC is the official title sponsor, ensuring the festival is truly spectacular; MTC TV+ is the exclusive platform for live and on-demand content, streaming, and ticketing; Wild Africa Fund and Namibian Tourism are official partners championing conservation, environment, wildlife, and destination tourism, bringing the festival’s ethos closer to the heart of Namibia.

Don’t miss out on this incredible musical adventure! Get your tickets exclusively on MTC TV+ and be part of history at the MTC OAS1SONE Skeleton Coast Festival. It’s not just a celebration of music; it’s a celebration of Namibia’s culture, nature, and spirit.