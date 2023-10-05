What is the meaning of ‘sustainable development’ for professional beancounters?

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), a global professional accountancy body, revealed this week that it is gearing up to host the Africa Members’ Convention in Johannesburg in December, which will bring together up to 1000 ACCA members and business leaders from across the continent to hear from a range of leading experts.

As one of Africa’s most “impactful discussion forums” on sustainable and economic development, we will use our landmark event this year to focus on what sustainable development means for the accountancy professional, it said.

The ACCA’s Director for Africa, Jamil Ampomah, said: “Developing the Africa we want means that finance professionals must play effective roles in driving sustainable practices across businesses and maximizing trade opportunities.”

“This event is a forum for exciting discussions that will build awareness of the critical leadership, talent, and partnerships demanded,” he added.

Guided by its purpose and values, the accountancy body’s vision is to develop the accountancy profession the world needs. “Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators, and other accountancy bodies, we’re strengthening and building a profession that drives a sustainable future for all.”

Founded in 1904 to widen access to the accountancy profession, the ACCA has long championed inclusion and proudly supports a diverse community of over 247,000 members and 526,000 future members in 181 countries.

“Our forward-looking qualifications, continuous learning, and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to create, protect, and report the sustainable value delivered by organizations and economies.”

Registration is now open and more information can be found online at Africa Members Convention (flockplatform.com).