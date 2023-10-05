Whale Rock Cement and Mineworkers Union ink two-year substantive wage agreement

In a landmark move towards ensuring fair compensation and improved benefits for its workforce, Whale Rock Cement (trading as Cheetah Cement) and the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) this week successfully concluded a wage agreement covering the financial years 2023/2024 and 2024/2025.

The Recognition and Procedural Agreement, signed on 17 October, lays the foundation for structured industrial relations between Whale Rock Cement and the MUN, representing the majority of Cheetah Cement workers.

This agreement mandates both parties to negotiate on basic wages, remuneration for each job grade, and other work-related benefits deemed negotiable.

According to a statement, after constructive negotiations since May 2023, Whale Rock Cement and MUN have inked a two-year substantive wage agreement.

Under this agreement, all Cheetah Cement employees within the bargaining unit will receive a 6% salary increment across the board for both the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 Financial Years. This increase is designed to offset the effects of the current national inflation rate, which stands at approximately 6%.

The 6% raise will be retroactively applied from July 1, 2023, for the 2023/2024 Financial Year. For the 2024/2025 Financial Year, the implementation date for the increment will be May 1, 2024. These dates were agreed upon with consideration for the Recognition Agreement, which stipulates salary increments’ implementation on May 1 each year.

Additionally, the daily food allowance for qualifying Cheetah Cement employees will see a substantial increase from N$30 to N$50, effective from July 1, 2023. Both parties have agreed to review this allowance in future negotiations.

Furthermore, in the 2024/2025 Financial Year, all employees within the bargaining unit will enjoy an N$120 boost in their monthly housing allowance, increasing it from N$1,000 to N$1,120.

Meanwhile, this significant agreement reflects a collective commitment to fostering a fair and supportive working environment for Cheetah Cement employees, the statement concluded.