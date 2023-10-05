Select Page

National Sanitary Pads drive revived with support from Christine Mboma and Rob Foundation

Oct 19, 2023

200m Toyko 2020 Olympics Silver Medalist, Christine Mboma, signed an agreement with Rob Youth Foundation which will see the Foundation being awarded the opportunity to sell allocated merchandise of Mboma streetwear and 10% of the proceeds from each item sold will be donated to the Foundation.

The Foundation said this is a contribution to their National Sanitary Pads drive to support the local girl child.

Founder and Managing Director of the Foundation, Robert Maseka said it is a profound honour for them to collaborate with Mboma.

“I and Mboma come from the same region and also the same village. When I approached her with the idea, she did not hesitate to meet up with me,” he explained.

He said he spoke to her about the initiative and she was excited to assist where she could. “We are looking forward to this partnership and we discussed more future partnerships in most of our meetings and it is going to be exciting,” he added.

Mboma said her street-wear is a proud partner with the Rob Youth Foundation, contributing 10% of their profits towards the Foundation’s sanitary pad initiative.

“We believe in empowering and supporting the Namibian girl child, recognizing that access to sanitary products is a fundamental right and a crucial factor in maintaining their dignity, health and education,” she added.

She said this partnership aligns with their value of social responsibility and their commitment to making a positive impact in the community. “We hope our contribution will help make a difference and lead to better opportunities for Namibian girls,” she concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

